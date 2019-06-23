Potential skyway ordinance coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The winters are brutal and the summers are hot in the midwest.

Unfortunately, many people with nowhere else to go end up in skyways for shelter.

What they're doing is not illegal, a skyway is public property, just like a sidewalk.

The Rochester Police are seeing an increase in aggressive behaviors in the skyway system.

Now, the Rochester City Council is holding a study session Monday on a possible ordinance to lower aggressive behaviors downtown.

One idea would be to close the skyway overnight.

The other would restrict sitting or sleeping in the skyway.

and third would ban panhandling downtown.

KIMT News 3’s Jeremiah Wilcox Howard Stewart has seen it all.

He's been homeless for over five months and tells KIMT there are often fights in the skyway. With a potential ordinance on it’s way, he’s fearful if the skyway is no longer an option on where to go.

“I guess i'll be sleeping outside probably go find a bridge to sleep under,” he said.

Another piece of the conversation, if Rochester Police would be required to help those violating the ordinance before enforcing the rule. This study session starts tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 at city hall.