Potential officer safety concerns in north Iowa after law enforcement responds to animal neglect complaint

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - Additional reinforcement was needed in Kossuth County due to potential officer safety concerns.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to 407 Clay St. in Whittemore on Sunday in regards to a possible animal neglect investigation.

“Upon arrival at the residence, responding officers discovered what they perceived to be a potential concern of officer safety,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the multi-area response team to assists in the ongoing investigation.

There is no immediate concern for public safety.