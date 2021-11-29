Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Potential jurors to go under the microscope for trial over Daunte Wright killing

FILE- The family of Daunte Wright attend a rally and march organized by families who were victims of police brutality in in St. Paul, Minn.,Monday, May 24, 2021. The trial for the police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright starts Monday, Nov. 29. (AP
FILE- The family of Daunte Wright attend a rally and march organized by families who were victims of police brutality in in St. Paul, Minn.,Monday, May 24, 2021. The trial for the police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright starts Monday, Nov. 29. (AP

Jury selection to start Tuesday.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When attorneys sift through potential jurors for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she killed Daunte Wright, they’ll take a hard look at their attitudes toward policing, protests, and the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements.

Jury selection starts Tuesday in former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial. The pool has already responded to questionnaires similar to those used this year in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for the killing of George Floyd. Roughly 200 potential jurors were asked to provide extensive information on what they already know about the Potter case and whether they have positive or negative impressions about her and Wright.

Potter shot Wright as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop on April 11 — a time when Chauvin's trial was taking place and tensions were already high in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Wright's death sparked several nights of protests in Brooklyn Center, which revived painful memories of the sometimes violent unrest that erupted after Floyd’s death in May 2020.

Potential jurors were asked whether they or anyone close to them participated “in any of the demonstrations or marches related to policing that took place in the Twin Cities area in the last two years.” If they participated, they were asked whether they carried a sign and what it said. They were asked if they or anyone they know were injured or suffered property damage in any of those protests.

They were also asked to explain whether they felt that the community had been “positively or negatively affected by any of the demonstrations." And they were asked to detail whether they or anyone close to them “ever helped support or advocated in favor of or against police reform." There was also a question on whether they support defunding the police.

Many of the questions were identical at Chauvin's trial, where jury selection took 11 days. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu's timeline for Potter's trial includes six days for jury selection, with opening statements set for Dec. 8.

Potter's defense team can dismiss up to five jurors without giving a reason, compared with three for the prosecution, which is standard in Minnesota courts. In Chauvin's case, where the pretrial publicity was much more intense, the defense was allowed 15 strikes versus nine for prosecutors. Neither side needs to justify using a so-called peremptory strike unless the other side argues it was because of a juror's race, ethnicity or gender.

Potter says she made an innocent mistake when she shot Wright during a traffic stop. She and two other officers at the scene, including one she was training, moved to arrest Wright after learning there was an arrest warrant out for him on a gross misdemeanor charge.

As the 20-year-old Black man tried to drive off, Potter, who is white, can be heard on her body camera video saying “Taser, Taser Taser” before she fired, followed by “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun.” The video shows her holding her handgun for about five seconds before firing.

Prosecutors charged Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, with first- and second-degree manslaughter, saying she was an experienced officer who was trained to know better. The most serious charge requires prosecutors to prove recklessness; the lesser only requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota's sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count, and four years for second-degree. But prosecutors have said they’ll seek a longer sentence.

Attorneys who aren't involved in the case expect both sides to give jurors a thorough vetting, as they did in Chauvin's trial. The pool will come from Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis and is the state's most populous county. Hennepin is 74% white, 14% Black, 7.5% Asian and 7% Latino, according to census data. Brooklyn Center, the suburb where Wright was killed, is one of the most diverse communities in the state, at 46% white, 29% Black, 16% Asian and 15% Latino.

Oakland, California, civil rights attorney John Burris, who won a $2.8 million settlement for the family of a man killed by a transit officer in Oakland who went to prison for grabbing his gun instead of a Taser in 2009, said jurors typically give police the benefit of the doubt. But he said times have changed since Floyd was killed. If the jury selected for Potter is as diverse as Chauvin's jury, which was half people of color, he predicted that they'll take a thoughtful approach.

Mike Brandt, a local attorney who also isn't involved in the case, said that if he was on the defense team, he'd rather have the case tried in a rural or suburban county. He said Hennepin tends to be “more on the liberal side,” with more people who support holding police accountable.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 895229

Reported Deaths: 9462
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1749772017
Ramsey722701040
Dakota66032572
Anoka62513568
Washington39357355
Stearns32821275
St. Louis28761399
Wright25354211
Scott25329181
Olmsted21750127
Sherburne18478126
Carver1629166
Clay11923103
Blue Earth1126366
Rice11234138
Crow Wing11003122
Chisago974676
Kandiyohi9660106
Otter Tail9611126
Benton8815124
Beltrami801794
Goodhue786596
Douglas7689100
Itasca752796
Mower721349
Winona702756
McLeod694483
Isanti681383
Steele669431
Morrison663479
Becker620873
Polk591684
Freeborn550846
Carlton529474
Nobles521654
Lyon518761
Mille Lacs516573
Nicollet510960
Pine500641
Cass491252
Todd483642
Brown465057
Le Sueur445933
Meeker422357
Martin378143
Wabasha366010
Waseca365132
Dodge351511
Hubbard349848
Roseau307931
Fillmore299115
Wadena298239
Redwood277845
Houston266817
Renville264151
Faribault253032
Pennington247529
Sibley246917
Kanabec241536
Cottonwood225032
Chippewa216342
Aitkin215850
Pope203210
Watonwan194920
Yellow Medicine185423
Rock174728
Swift169322
Koochiching168123
Stevens164511
Jackson159216
Clearwater155720
Marshall151122
Murray150911
Pipestone148329
Lake129824
Lac qui Parle120025
Wilkin119416
Mahnomen104714
Norman10389
Grant9719
Big Stone9365
Lincoln8705
Kittson71523
Red Lake70710
Traverse5996
Unassigned572124
Lake of the Woods5235
Cook3020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 520452

Reported Deaths: 7289
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk80319799
Linn32142424
Scott26637292
Black Hawk21974378
Woodbury20490258
Johnson19778105
Dubuque18515241
Pottawattamie15890213
Dallas15320113
Story1380258
Warren8450104
Cerro Gordo7964123
Clinton7725114
Webster7326122
Des Moines7098105
Marshall669093
Muscatine6645117
Wapello6441144
Jasper619591
Sioux610177
Lee5908105
Marion557897
Buena Vista502149
Plymouth488388
Henry418655
Benton404859
Jones404862
Unassigned40470
Bremer395372
Washington391463
Boone389739
Carroll367755
Mahaska365365
Crawford353747
Dickinson314655
Jackson307747
Buchanan305741
Clay295536
Delaware294654
Kossuth289077
Fayette286353
Hardin284353
Tama279777
Page272533
Wright266149
Cedar265527
Hamilton259857
Winneshiek258143
Floyd255449
Clayton244459
Poweshiek237243
Madison234525
Harrison234379
Cass233466
Butler232744
Iowa229634
Jefferson223043
Mills220930
Winnebago215938
Hancock214639
Cherokee211347
Lyon206142
Appanoose205357
Allamakee203955
Calhoun196919
Shelby196442
Union191141
Humboldt185130
Grundy183637
Franklin183029
Mitchell182043
Chickasaw178922
Emmet178246
Louisa176953
Sac171026
Guthrie168137
Montgomery161745
Clarke160829
Keokuk150839
Palo Alto150532
Howard146824
Monroe142739
Ida130141
Greene127517
Davis124625
Lucas124426
Monona122939
Worth12139
Pocahontas120724
Adair114337
Osceola104818
Decatur101913
Taylor98514
Fremont95913
Van Buren93222
Wayne84525
Ringgold76729
Audubon74917
Adams5748
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain chances midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Forecast 4 PM 11/29/21

Image

Sean's Weather 11/29

Image

Ronald McDonald House: Give Joy Gift Drive

Image

Give the gift of joy this season to the Ronald McDonald House

Image

Rochester Ronald McDonald House: Give Joy Gift Drive

Image

Preventing online scams on Cyber Monday

Image

Minnesota National Guard members training to be CNAs

Image

Full Forecast 11/28/21

Image

Blaze destroys building in Rockford

Image

Small Business Saturday

Community Events