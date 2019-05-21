ROCHESTER, Minn. - A potential explosive device caused the evacuation of the north precinct of the Rochester Police Department on Tuesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., a citizen brought in a device that they said they found while cleaning. Due to it looking like it could be explosive, the building was evacuated.
The St. Paul Bomb Squad is expected to be on scene today.
Related Content
- Potential explosive device causes evacuation at Rochester PD precinct
- 'Suspicious' device removed from downtown Rochester
- Rochester hotel evacuated after fire
- Mason City PD: 1 injured, another cited for using electronic device during 2-vehicle crash
- Kitchen fire leads to evacuation in Rochester
- Rochester apartments evacuated after gas leak
- Fire forces evacuation of Rochester apartment complex
- UPDATE: Think Bank in Rochester evacuates after bomb threat
- Rochester woman potentially facing charges for allegedly pointing loaded gun at man
- Propane explosion in northwest Iowa
Scroll for more content...