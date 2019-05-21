Potential explosive device causes evacuation at Rochester PD precinct

Clear
A potential explosive device caused the evacuation of the north precinct of the Rochester Police Department on Tuesday morning.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 12:06 PM

Around 10 a.m., a citizen brought in a device that they said they found while cleaning. Due to it looking like it could be explosive, the building was evacuated.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad is expected to be on scene today.

Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
Community Events