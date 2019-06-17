Potato chip recall includes Iowa and Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Frito-Lay is recalling some bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips.
The company says 7 ¾ ounce bags may contain unlisted milk ingredients, posting a risk to people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. The bags were distributed in Iowa, Minnesota, and 22 other states.
The recalled products have both a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 27 AUG 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code that includes the numbers “29” in the second and third position listed below the “Guaranteed Fresh” date. These numbers can be found on the right side of the front of the bag. The recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “28400 63242” listed on the bottom left side of the back of the bag.
No other Lay’s product is affected by this recall, which comes after the company found two flavors of potato chips had been inadvertently mixed together. No illnesses have been reported so far.
Consumers can return the bags to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito- Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.
