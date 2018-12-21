Pot plea deal for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal results in probation for a Rochester man.

Carl Hughes, 36 of Rochester, was arrested in August and charged with felony fifth degree drug possession. He pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor marijuana possession. Law enforcement says it found more than six ounces of marijuana in Hughes’ apartment, along with scales and packaging.

He was given one year of probation to the court and ordered to pay a $400 drug surcharge.