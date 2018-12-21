Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pot plea deal for Rochester man

Pleads guilty to lesser charge.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal results in probation for a Rochester man.

Carl Hughes, 36 of Rochester, was arrested in August and charged with felony fifth degree drug possession. He pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor marijuana possession. Law enforcement says it found more than six ounces of marijuana in Hughes’ apartment, along with scales and packaging.

He was given one year of probation to the court and ordered to pay a $400 drug surcharge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Mild weekend with just a few flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Holiday budgeting tips

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RPD purchase new K-9

Image

K9 in training

Image

Vandals strike cancer patients home

Image

Trooper injured, two arrested

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Community Events