Post offices preparing for holiday mail

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the most wonderful time of the year, and for your local post office it's the busiest.

There are things you can do to help postal workers as the prep for the holidays.

The line at the Rochester Post Office keeps growing. Meanwhile, the Jama family is prepping a package to send to their Aunt in Canada. This year, they're wasting no time getting it in the mail.

"It's going to be a rush for like Christmas and Thanksgiving," Mohamed Jama said, "so we want to try to be early."

Postal staff want you to do the same.

The United States Postal Service posted recommended dates. If you're sending something within the United States, you have until Dec. 20 to get to the post office to make sure it gets to its recipient by the holidays.

With so many packages going to troops, friends, and family earlier is always better.

"Just make sure that you're giving yourself enough time to make the mailing dates," Patricia Quam, supervisor at the Rochester Post Office, said, "and realize that we're going to have some lines here so patience is appreciated."