Post office closed in Claremont

U.S. Postal Service concerned about safety of the building in heavy snow.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 2:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLAREMONT, Minn. – The U.S. Postal Service is shutting down the Claremont Post Office.

Excessive snow is causing concerns over structural safety in the leased facility and the Postal Service says it will work with the landlord to resolve the issue. While that is going on, PO Box delivery, street delivery, and retail service has been relocated to the Kasson Post Office at 14 E. Veteran’s Memorial Highway.

The Postal Service says it cannot retrieve mail and packages that were in the Claremont Post Office when it was closed on Wednesday, due to safety concerns, until a structural engineer evaluates the building.

It is unknown when the Claremont Post Office will reopen.

