Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Post-election day work continues, as planning for the next election starts

Election Day may be over, but the work isn’t.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 9:22 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 9:25 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – KIMT first told you how Olmsted County prepared for Election Day, and now we’re telling you how they’re work is continuing after the big day.

Anissa Hollingshead is the City Clerk for the City of Rochester. She said after election day, all the ballots are sent to the county, kept in a secure storage area for 22 months, then destroyed. But as for now, they’re still being looked at to make sure all the results are correct.

“Everything about elections is about redundancy,” Hollingshead said. “Checking and double checking, and verifying and cross verifying to make sure everything matches up and that it is fully accurate.”

According to Hollingshead, the county is doing most of the heavy-lifting making sure all the numbers add up. But she is crunching some numbers of her own, like how many people registered for voting on November 6 and figuring out the city’s voter turnout.

Due to data accessibility, the city calculates voter turnout a little differently than the state of Minnesota. Hollingshead’s latest numbers show this about the city’s voter turnout:

2018: 51,806 voters, 73.85% turnout
2016: 58,002 voters, 80.88% turnout
2014: 35,844 voters, 56.21% turnout

City officials are also already planning for the next election.

“Nothing's scheduled for 2019 but in the event that we had a special election, we'd want to make sure we have all our locations lined up,” Hollingshead said.

The city has to lock down polling locations by the end of this year for a possible 2019 election.

And while the 2020 election may seem far off in the distance, planning for the historic election will take a lot of planning. It is the first time Minnesota will have 3 elections, since it switched from a caucus to a primary for the presidential election. In 2020, the state will have a presidential primary earlier in the year, then the primary election, ending with the general election.

The 2018 election results will be canvassed, or in other words, “made official,” by the end of the week.

All federal, state, and county election results will be canvassed at 1pm on Thursday, November 15, in the conference room near the Council Chambers.

All city election results will be canvassed at 1pm on Friday, November 16, in Room 320 on the third floor of City Hall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events