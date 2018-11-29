Clear
UPDATE: Railroad officer involved in Mason City shooting

It happened around 4:25 pm.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 5:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are reporting a railroad officer shot someone in Mason City Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:25 pm at the railroad tracks on 9th Street NW.  Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.  The railroad officer is reported safe.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will be looking into this incident.

