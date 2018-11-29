UPDATE: Railroad officer involved in Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are reporting a railroad officer shot someone in Mason City Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 4:25 pm at the railroad tracks on 9th Street NW. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The railroad officer is reported safe.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will be looking into this incident.
