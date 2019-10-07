Possible police investigation into Rochester crash

ROCHESER, Minn. – Police are apparently investigating a crash that happened late Monday afternoon in Rochester.
It took place a little before 5 pm at the intersection of 4th Avenue SW and 7th Street NW.
Few details are available on what happened but a KIMT reporter saw police officers taking a breathalyzer into a Mayo ambulance. Police confirmed they were going to follow the ambulance to the hospital.
