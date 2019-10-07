Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Possible police investigation into Rochester crash

Happened late Monday afternoon in northwest Rochester.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESER, Minn. – Police are apparently investigating a crash that happened late Monday afternoon in Rochester.

It took place a little before 5 pm at the intersection of 4th Avenue SW and 7th Street NW.

Few details are available on what happened but a KIMT reporter saw police officers taking a breathalyzer into a Mayo ambulance. Police confirmed they were going to follow the ambulance to the hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jumping Worms Invading MN

Image

Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities

Image

Feast! Restaurant Week

Image

Planned Bus Stop

Image

Mental Health Grant for MCPD

Image

'Badges and Board Games' initiative hopes to build community connections

Image

Counter-protest at Planned Parenthood

Image

New app hopes to help Rochester residents and visitors

Image

My Money: Options for debt consolidation

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Community Events