Possible murder-suicide in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say they responded to a possible murder-suicide on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to the 1500 block of 8th Avenue NW at 3:56 PM.

When they arrived, officers located an 18 year-old male who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

While on scene, officers discovered a 61 year-old an who appeared to have also been shot.

First responders administered lifesaving efforts but were unable to revive either of the men.

The deceased subjects are father and son and both lived at the address.

An investigation is underway. Stay with KIMT News 3 as we continue to follow this developing story. We expect to learn more Tuesday.