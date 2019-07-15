Clear
BREAKING NEWS Possible murder-suicide in Rochester Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Possible murder-suicide in Rochester

Rochester Police say it happened Monday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 9:31 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say they responded to a possible murder-suicide on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to the 1500 block of 8th Avenue NW at 3:56 PM.

When they arrived, officers located an 18 year-old male who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

While on scene, officers discovered a 61 year-old an who appeared to have also been shot.

First responders administered lifesaving efforts but were unable to revive either of the men.

The deceased subjects are father and son and both lived at the address.

An investigation is underway. Stay with KIMT News 3 as we continue to follow this developing story. We expect to learn more Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking Heat and Isolated Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sex Trafficking Resource Closes in Rochester

Image

Rochester City Budget Planning

Image

Swimming advisory lifted on Rochester Beach

Image

Moon Landing Celebration

Image

President Stands By Tweets

Image

Staying Healthy at the Fair

Image

How To Prevent a Heat Emergency

Image

Setting Up For Floyd County Fair After Tornadoes

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Hiawatha Homes, part 2

Image

Tracking More Heat & Chances for Severe Weather

Community Events