Possible coronavirus case at the Bremer County Courthouse

WAVERLY, Iowa – The Bremer County Board of Supervisors says there has been a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 involving a county employee.

The Board says the employee has been away from work and out of the county courthouse for nearly a week.

In response to this possible coronavirus case, access to the Bremer County Courthouse is being limited to the ADA-compliant entrance on the north side of the building. Courthouse employees and visitors are being strong encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer is also available throughout the courthouse.

The county says it is following recommended CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.

Citizens needing county services have several options for obtaining services without entering the courthouse. Many services are available on-line; click the link in the blue online services box on the front page of the Bremer County website for a directory. Services are also available by telephone, mail, or drop box located on the north side of the building.