Possible case of vote fraud alleged in Mitchell County

DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office has found 36 possible cases of voting fraud during the 2018 election, including one in Mitchell County.

Pate says he’s referring nine voters to their local county attorney offices for allegedly voting twice in the general election, first in another state and then in Iowa. Pate says there were an additional 27 cases where voters were suspected of voting first in Iowa and then again in another state for the same election.

“One fraudulent vote is too many. It nullifies a legally cast vote,” says Secretary Pate. “Iowans take the integrity of our elections very seriously and we will not stand for people trying to cheat the system.”

The Secretary of State’s Office says the alleged crimes were discovered through Iowa’s partnership with other states in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). The coalition shares data in order to improve the accuracy of voter rolls and enhance voter confidence.

Four of the alleged instances of double voting where the second vote was cast in Iowa are believed to have taken place in Polk County. There is one suspected incident each in Johnson, Mitchell, Sioux, Story and Warren counties. The 27 other instances of suspected double voting have been shared with the respective states’ commissioner/board of elections.