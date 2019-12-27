Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Possible case of vote fraud alleged in Mitchell County

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate - AP image

Secretary of State says 35 other cases also found.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office has found 36 possible cases of voting fraud during the 2018 election, including one in Mitchell County.
Pate says he’s referring nine voters to their local county attorney offices for allegedly voting twice in the general election, first in another state and then in Iowa. Pate says there were an additional 27 cases where voters were suspected of voting first in Iowa and then again in another state for the same election.
“One fraudulent vote is too many. It nullifies a legally cast vote,” says Secretary Pate. “Iowans take the integrity of our elections very seriously and we will not stand for people trying to cheat the system.”
The Secretary of State’s Office says the alleged crimes were discovered through Iowa’s partnership with other states in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). The coalition shares data in order to improve the accuracy of voter rolls and enhance voter confidence.
Four of the alleged instances of double voting where the second vote was cast in Iowa are believed to have taken place in Polk County. There is one suspected incident each in Johnson, Mitchell, Sioux, Story and Warren counties. The 27 other instances of suspected double voting have been shared with the respective states’ commissioner/board of elections.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: July and August

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?

Image

Kiwanis Hockey Festival highlights from Thursday

Image

How did local shops do this holiday season?

Image

Looking at farming in 2020

Image

Giving the gift of a second chance

Image

Sean weather 12/26

Image

The gift of a second chance at life

Image

Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Community Events