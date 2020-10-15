Possible abuse under investigation at Glenwood Resource Center

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials are investigating possible abuse at a troubled state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Des Moines Register reports that Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, said in an interview Thursday that there is a “visible marking” on a resident at the Glenwood Resource Center. She said the injury couldn’t have been inflicted by another resident, because everyone who lives in the person’s house is immobile.

Garcia said she asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to help determine what happened.