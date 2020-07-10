Early morning apparent shooting investigation in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn - Rochester Police are investigating what residents in the area say was a shooting.

A woman who lives a few houses down from where this took place in the 1600 block of 8 1/2 Street says she heard about three "pops" and first assumed they were fireworks. It wasn't until police showed up where she then realized those were probably gunshots.

Authorities received the call a little before 1 o'clock Friday morning.

Several yellow evidence markings were seen scattered on the street, which appeared to be next to shell casings.

While on scene our reporter asked police if they could confirm a shooting happened, the response from an officer was, "not at this time."

The woman who spoke with KIMT News 3 said she also witnessed a man exit a home with his hand on his neck and was quickly rushed to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with KIMT News 3 as we work to get more information.