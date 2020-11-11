Possible COVID-19 case shutting down Charles City Jr./Sr. High School for two days

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Junior and Senior High School students in Charles City were sent home at 10:45 on Wednesday morning after a food service worker was tested for COVID-19.

The results of the test have not come back yet.

Students at the Jr./Sr. High School building will be off on Thursday and Friday, just to be safe. The elementary schools will remain open.

District spokesperson Justin Devore says students were sent home early out of an abundance of caution.

"According to the Food and Drug Administration there have been no cases of transmittal through food or food packaging and so we think students are safe, we're just in an unfortuate situation right now," said Devore.

He also said they hope to have food service up and running again by Monday, so students can come back to class.