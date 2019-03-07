Clear
Possibility of flooding is concerning to Mason City couple still rebuilding

New report from Iowa state climatologist saying a "moderate to major" risk for flooding due to snow pack

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The large amounts of snow we've received over the winter have not melted much.

But a report this week from Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan is forecasting a "moderate to major" risk of flooding this spring due to all the snow pack as it starts to melt.

With the possibility for rising temperatures above freezing this week and going forward in the season, it could lead to some active melting. When it all melts, Glisan says it equals to about 2-4 in. of water.

For one Mason City family who's still rebuilding from last summer's flooding, it's not welcome news.

Nine months since water leaked into their basement and damaged their house, Bob and Stephanie O'Donnell have been hard at work remodeling and have come a long way. But more flooding threatens to set them back, including a recent incident.

"We're in a low area, and there were six inches in my driveway, so I had a little sump pump that I set in the center of my driveway and pumped it farther on down away from it, and it kept it from coming into my garage."

Mason City Street Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren says his crews are staying on top of it.

"We go out and we open up the storm intakes and get the water running again as quickly as possible. Can we get it all done immediately? No, it takes time, but we are continually working on it and will continue to work on it as diligently as we possibly can."

If there are issues such as intake backups, he asks residents to contact authorities.

"Call the police department...they contact us, day and night. Any time day and night...to get the situation remedied as quickly as possible."

The O'Donnell's hope that the chance of rain and melting is low, as they don't want to see their renovations washed away.

"We've worked all of our lives, and this was supposed to be our golden years, and this turned out to be more work than golden years."

