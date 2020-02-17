PossAbilities receives art supply donation

ROCHESTER, Minn - Members of the Redeemer Lutheran Church Youth Group are giving back to their community. They're donating art supplies to PossAbilities, an organization that serves people with disabilities.

"So we're here to do art projects with the participants here and have fun and talk to them," said youth group member Addie Harvey.

"It just feels good and I enjoy making other people happy and being able to serve them," Harvey said.