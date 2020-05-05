Positive test for coronavirus at Federal Medical Center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One staff member at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Rochester has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) says it is closely monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and all of its facilities, including FMC Rochester, are taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus. The BOP says it began coordinating its coronavirus efforts in January and all of its institutions went on enhanced modified operations on April 1.

The BOP issued the following statement on how it is dealing with COVID-19:

“The first phases of our nationwide action plan were vital steps essential to slowing the spread of the virus. These actions included establishing a task force to begin strategic planning and building on our already existing procedures for managing pandemics. We started limiting facility-to-facility transfers, and other inmate movement, as well as implementing screening, quarantine and isolation procedures.”

“In addition, we suspended social and legal visits, cancelled staff training and travel, limited access for contractors and volunteers, and established enhanced screening for staff and inmates, including temperature checks. We began inventorying sanitation, cleaning, and medical supplies and procuring additional supplies of these items. All of these actions were carried out with the goal of reducing the risk of introducing and spreading the virus inside our facilities.”

To get more information on how the Federal Bureau of Prisons is dealing with the pandemic, click here.