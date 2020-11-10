Positive response for absentee ballot dropbox at Cerro Gordo Co. Courthouse

MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly a week after Election Day, the absentee ballot box installed outside the Cerro Gordo Co. Courthouse is receiving high marks, hailed as an overwhelming success.

A little over 3,200 ballots were collected from the box, which was emptied out frequently by auditor's office. The box is located in a safe, secure, accessible spot, as it is under constant surveillance by security camera, and there were no issues of tampering with ballots or vandalism.

Auditor Adam Wedmore says the box also provided a cost savings for county taxpayers.

"Iowa Code requires the auditor's office to pay for return postage for any absentee ballots. We used a bulk mail rate that the U.S. Postal Service pulled out of our account, and we were able to save taxpayers under $2,000 by using the dropbox and return postage for this election alone."

Noting the success of the dropoff box, Wedmore anticipates that it will be used more in subsequent elections, and other jurisdictions may consider installing a similar dropoff box.

"Us auditors work very closely with one another. We communicate on a regular basis, so we've been sharing ideas and best practices. It's definitely an option for counties big and small."

The box was paid for through grant funding as opposed to county tax dollars.