Positive coronavirus test at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – An employee at MercyOne North Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital has issued the following statement on the matter:

“We want to assure the community all clinical guidance and precautions have been taken, and we are following the Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines regarding when they can return to work.”

“To continue to limit exposure risks, we are continuing mandatory screening at entrances, requiring masks for all individuals, encouraging physical distancing and implementing extra cleaning measures. “

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for our colleague and thank you for your continued support.”

The Iowa Department of Health says there have been 68 cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County as of June 25. One person has died from the virus.