Positive Coronavirus cases in Minnesota nearing 300 with 21 in Olmsted Co.

Health officials in Minnesota said Wednesday that are 287 positive cases in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health said 26 people are still hospitalized as of Wednesday.

There are 21 cases in Olmsted County, six in Mower County, and three apiece in Dodge and Fillmore counties.

More notes are below:

Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 6365

Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 5110

Deaths: 1

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 35

Hospitalized as of today: 26

Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 122

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa