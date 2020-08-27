Positive COVID tests at Lourdes High School to delay start of classes a week

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Start of classes delayed at Lourdes High School after three staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Dr. John Wald, Co-Chair of the Rochester Catholic Schools Board of Trustees, announced Thursday that classes at Lourdes will now begin September 8 instead of August 31 due to these coronavirus cases.

“For the educational success of our students,” says Dr. Wald, “we feel it is vital to give our entire high school staff an opportunity to meet the students and set up strategies, goals, and procedures.”

Besides the three positive tests, three additional Lourdes staff members are currently in quarantine as a precaution.

Dr. Wald says classes will begin on August 31 as planned at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School, Holy Spirit Catholic School, St. Pius X Catholic School, and St. Francis of Assisi School.