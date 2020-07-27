Portraits of essential workers are on display at the Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new exhibit at the Rochester Art Center showcasing portraits of essential workers for all their hardwork during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Heather, Kimberly and Ingrid work at the Day Center in Rochester and one of their co-workers nominated them for the exhibit. She was also the artist who hand sewed their portraits. Staff at the Art Center wanted an exhibit dedicated to the many different workers on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. Heather explained it's crazy seeing her face on the wall with so many other local heroes. She said it highlights the fact that essential workers come in many different forms. "Like all the great people around us in this exhibit, it's honoring and it's been eye opening to see how people are coming together during a hard time," explained Heather.

Kimberly explained to her, this exhibit goes beyond honoring local heroes, it also sheds some light on the homeless issues in Rochester. "You know, we are three people that are part of a team," said Kimberly. "So it feels a little weird to be the ones pushed to the forefront because so many people are helping with the Day Center."

If you want to check out this exhibit for yourself, the Rochester Art Center is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The portrait exhibit will be there through November.