Photo Gallery 1 Images
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol said two people are dead following a crash Thursday morning on Interstate-90.
It happened on I-90 eastbound around two miles west of Stewartville and is expected to close the road for several hours, according to MnDOT.
A helicopter left the scene of the crash around 8 a.m.
Authorities said the detour route for I-90 eastbound is ext 193, east on Highway 16 to Highway 63 north to Stewartville where it connects with I-90.
Detour route for I-90 eastbound is exit at Dexter (Exit # 193), east on Hwy 16 to Hwy 63 north to Stewartville where highway connects with I-90. Closure expected for several hours. https://t.co/PkhevLygbU
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) February 13, 2020
Related Content
- State Patrol: 2 people dead following I-90 crash in SE Minnesota
- 6 killed in overnight crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
- State Patrol: Friday's fatal crash on I-90 was Minnesota's deadliest since 2010
- I-90 reopened in SE Minnesota after jackknifed semi blocked traffic
- I-35 and I-90 reopened in southern Minnesota
- State Patrol: 1 killed in southern Minnesota rollover crash
- State Patrol: 1 woman injured in southern Minnesota 2-vehicle crash
- Crash on icy I-90 in Mower County
- Crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
- Crash temporariliy closes I-90 east of Rochester