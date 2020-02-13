Clear
State Patrol: 2 people dead following I-90 crash in SE Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol said two people are dead following a crash Thursday morning on Interstate-90.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 7:47 AM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 8:14 AM

It happened on I-90 eastbound around two miles west of Stewartville and is expected to close the road for several hours, according to MnDOT.

A helicopter left the scene of the crash around 8 a.m.

Authorities said the detour route for I-90 eastbound is ext 193, east on Highway 16 to Highway 63 north to Stewartville where it connects with I-90.

