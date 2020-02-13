State Patrol: 2 people dead following I-90 crash in SE Minnesota

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol said two people are dead following a crash Thursday morning on Interstate-90.

It happened on I-90 eastbound around two miles west of Stewartville and is expected to close the road for several hours, according to MnDOT.

A helicopter left the scene of the crash around 8 a.m.

Authorities said the detour route for I-90 eastbound is ext 193, east on Highway 16 to Highway 63 north to Stewartville where it connects with I-90.