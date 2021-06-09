Portion of I-90 in SE Minnesota closed due to road buckling

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A pavement buckled Wednesday in Olmsted County on Interstate-90.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said it happened in the eastbound three miles west of Eyota.
The lane will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday.
If you see a pavement buckle, call 911 and don't drive over it, MnDOT said.
I-90 EB (Hwy 52 Exit 218, 3 miles west of Eyota) - left lane closed until 10 a.m. on Thurs. June 10 as crews fix pavement buckle.
