Portion of I-90 in Mower County closed due to livestock trailer catching fire

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A livestock trailer carrying pigs caught fire Tuesday morning in Mower County and closed a portion of I-90.

The eastbound lane of I-90 near Dexter is closed due to the fire.

A KIMT reporter on the scene said some of the pigs were killed in the fire while others were roaming the road.

We will have more information as it becomes available. There is no word yet on any injuries to the occupant(s) of the semi.

I-90 eastbound at exit 187 (Mower Co Rd 20) is closed and being detoured up and down the ramp because of a semitrailer crash. Westbound remains open. Be alert for emergency responders east of #austinmn — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) October 1, 2019

Grabbing video now. One semi trailer appeared to hold livestock, and I saw some fire fighters ushering pigs on the side of the road. Tune into Daybreak for info. #rochmn https://t.co/8nQPgm0oSZ — Annalisa Pardo (@ApardoReports) October 1, 2019