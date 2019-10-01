Clear
Portion of I-90 in Mower County closed due to livestock trailer catching fire

A KIMT reporter on the scene said some of the pigs were killed in the fire.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 5:27 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 5:45 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A livestock trailer carrying pigs caught fire Tuesday morning in Mower County and closed a portion of I-90.

The eastbound lane of I-90 near Dexter is closed due to the fire.

A KIMT reporter on the scene said some of the pigs were killed in the fire while others were roaming the road.

We will have more information as it becomes available. There is no word yet on any injuries to the occupant(s) of the semi. 

For the latest on the road closure, click here.

