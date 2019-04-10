Portion of Highway 52 in southeast Minnesota closed due to weather

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A portion of Highway 52 in Fillmore County has been closed.

The Fillmore County Deputy Sheriff's Association said Highway 52 between Chatfield and Fountain has been closed.

"If you don’t want to be among the dozens who are stuck or in the ditch, we highly recommend staying away from this area," the Sheriff's Association said in a social media post.

The closed portion of the Highway is about 10 miles.