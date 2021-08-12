Port of South Federal Avenue closed in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A section of South Federal Avenue in Mason City is being closed for emergency repairs on a water main.

The closure between 6th Street South/Highway 122 eastbound and 5th Street South/Highway 122 westbound started Thursday and is expected to last a week.

A detour will be established and signed for the duration of the work using 6th Street SE/Hwy 122 Eastbound, South Delaware Avenue, and 5th Street SE/Hwy 122 Westbound.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays when traveling near the construction zone.