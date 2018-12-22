Porch fire in Rochester causes $10,000 in damage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fire in an attached porch on the backside of a home is causing $10,000 in damage.
Fire crews responded to the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE around 1:40 Saturday afternoon.
A neighbor who called 911 used a fire extinguisher to control the flames before firefighters arrived.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the remaining flames and ventilate the home. After a search, firefighters found no one was home at the time.
Fire officials are deeming the cause of the fire accidental. They report no injuries, but say there is smoke and fire damage to the rear porch of the home.
“With the holiday season upon us, it is important to remember cooking safety,” the Rochester Fire Department said in a statment. “Things to remembers are: never leave the home while cooking, keep flammable and combustibles away from heated power equipment, and never use power strips or electrical cords to power cooking equipment.”
Rochester Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
