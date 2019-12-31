Clear

Population growth slows in Minnesota

State could lose a seat in Congress.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Minnesota's population growth slowed down slightly in 2019.

That has some concerned the state could lose a congressional seat after the 2020 Census. The spring census will determine how the country's 435 congressional seats are divvied up.

Minnesota’s population grew by about 0.6% last year, or about 33,000 people. That was down slightly from 0.7% the prior year.

State demographer Susan Brower says she's less confident Minnesota will keep the seat, but that it's still within reach. Election Data Services, a Virginia consulting firm that studies reapportionment, projects the state will fall about 21,000 and 25,000 people short of keeping the seat.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Warmer weather arrives for the new year
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: November and December

Image

Sara's New Year's Eve Morning Forecast

Image

2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review

Image

Iowa Sports 2019 Recap

Image

Safe Ridez, getting you and your car home safe

Image

Gamez and More leaving Apache Mall

Image

Slick commute for travelers in North Iowa

Image

MNDOT Takes on Winter Conditions

Image

Family Promise Meal

Image

Holiday Winter Gear Drive

Community Events