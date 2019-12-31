Population growth slows in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Minnesota's population growth slowed down slightly in 2019.

That has some concerned the state could lose a congressional seat after the 2020 Census. The spring census will determine how the country's 435 congressional seats are divvied up.

Minnesota’s population grew by about 0.6% last year, or about 33,000 people. That was down slightly from 0.7% the prior year.

State demographer Susan Brower says she's less confident Minnesota will keep the seat, but that it's still within reach. Election Data Services, a Virginia consulting firm that studies reapportionment, projects the state will fall about 21,000 and 25,000 people short of keeping the seat.