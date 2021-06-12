Popular swimming spot closed after reports of disturbances

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Kuennen's Quarry might be small, but the rural swimming spot near Northwood is quite the popular summer hangout, drawing people as far away as Rochester who are wanting to beat the heat.

However, a series of incidents over the last two years, ranging from vandalism and thefts, to fights, drug sales and brandishing of firearms, have caused safety concerns at the site. After an incident involving a man who was passed and was administered NARCAN this week, Worth County Conservation, with support of the Sheriff's Office, made the decision to temporarily close the park to the public.

Sheriff Dan Fank wants to see the park reopen, but the bad behavior is of great concern.

"We want to see it open, but we want to see it safely open. We don't anybody to get hurt out there, we don't anybody to get killed out there...but that's where it's getting."

This coming week, the Sheriff's Office and Conservation are expected to meet with the county Board of Supervisors to discuss potential steps to keep the spot more secure.

"One of the things being discussed is monitoring out there. But at this point, is it safe for a retired couple to monitor that with what we're seeing? It isn't. That's where it falls into where we have that hardline discussion on how we can fund security personnel out there that are trained to deal with those type of situations."