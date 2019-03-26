Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Popular rooftop restaurant is closed... for now

La Vetta is being reconceptualized

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - La Vetta, a restaurant and bar located in the rooftop area of H3 Plaza in downtown Rochester, is closed for the next few months. The space is being reconceptualized.

Nova Restaurant Group owns and manages La Vetta as well as Terza, Pescara, and Chester's. Titan Development and Investments owns H3 plaza where La Vetta is located.

What will the reconceptualization be? Nova Restaurant Group and Titan Development and Investments isn't quite sure yet. "Various options of a physical, culinary, and entertainment metamorphosis are being explored for H3 Plaza's rooftop space," says a statement about the project.

"We're here for the long term and we want to make sure that we get it right. Downtown Rochester is going through this incredibly exciting transformation and we want to make sure that we've got a concept that fits in," explains marketing consultant for Nova Restaurant Group Pat Forciea.

Gene Wolf thinks the change could help improve the revitalization of downtown Rochester. "We've got more things going on. The new Hilton Building is opening up, the Holiday is under construction, and if they're going to remodel or reinvision this, that's all good I think."

There's no set date for when La Vetta's doors will be open again, but Forciea tells KIMT that Nova Restaurant Group hopes to have an idea of what direction the restaurant is headed by early July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Alzheimer's Research Partnership

Image

Rochester aims to keep pedestrians safe

Image

Tracking Our BIG Midweek Warm-Up!

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mr. Ron Pedersen

Image

Mower Co. Board of Supervisors creates count committee for 2020 census

Image

Two businesses team up to help flood victims

Image

Rooftop restaurant starts 'reconceptualization'

Image

Bill to increase weight limits meets opposition

Image

Senate passes its own version of a hands-free cellphone driving bill

Image

Public Utilities Commission discusses oil pipeline

Community Events