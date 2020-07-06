Popular Rochester pub closed in 'attempt to flatten the curve' after 2 positive tests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dooley’s Pub in Rochester has closed temporarily due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, including two employees testing positive.

Dooley’s closed on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend, and owner Tory Runkle said it was in an attempt to help flatten the curve.

He said he plans to stay closed the rest of the week and is waiting to see what Gov. Walz decides to do about a potential shutdown.

“We will continue to take all necessary precautions while maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and preventative measures toward preventing the virus from spreading in our community any further,” Dooley’s said on social media.