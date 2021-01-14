Pop-up COVID test site to open in Rochester

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new temporary COVID-19 testing site will operate in Olmsted County on January 22 and 23.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the testing site on the second floor of the 318 Commons in Rochester will be open from noon to 6 pm each day. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required.

“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have made great progress in removing obstacles to testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”

The Rochester site is a coordinated effort between the State of Minnesota, Olmsted County, University of Minnesota Rochester, and Vault Health.

"COVID-19 testing remains an important part of our Maroon and Gold Sunrise Plan,” says Chancellor Lori Carrell, University of Minnesota Rochester. “As we work toward a safe and healthy spring semester for all students, faculty and staff, the University of Minnesota Rochester is grateful to host a COVID-19 testing site."

Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance.

MDH says those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at the site, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Clinic staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.