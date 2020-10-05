Pop-Up Pantry and Flu Shot Clinic Comes to Albert Lea

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A pop-up pantry and flu shot clinic will be happening in Albert Lea this Friday.

The event is hosted by United Way of Freeborn County and Channel One Food Bank. Organizers say they're working to alleviate food insecurity issues caused by the pandemic, and prepare Albert Lea for the upcoming flu season.

"If we can get as many people vaccinated as possible, then we can hopefully decrease the chance of them getting the flu, and it hopefully won't overwhelm our medical system," said Sue Yost, Director of Freeborn County Public Health.

Virginia Merritt, Executive Director of Channel One Food Bank, emphasized the convenience factor of this event to KIMT News 3, saying "As a working parent, It's always great when you can get two things done at the same time. So families who need food can go ahead and get the food they need, and get their flu shots taken care of all at one time."

Flu shots will be available before food distribution begins at 11 A.M. outside the United Way of Freeborn County's office.