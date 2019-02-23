Poor road conditions prompt drivers to exit the roadways

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The conditions are making travel very difficult. Cerro Gordo County has a tow ban in affect. The sheriff’s office tells KIMT they’re receiving multiple calls for cars in the ditch. Now, deputies will only be responding to medical emergencies until further notice.

The road conditions are prompting drivers to call it a night and some are even waiting until Monday to get back on the road.

Paul Grass is a truck driver from Omaha, Nebraska and says having a heavy load in the semi-trailer helps, but he’s not willing to risk driving.

“It helps because I have more traction. Weighing 80,000 lbs. puts more pressure on the tires but I still have 18 wheels,” said Grass. “I don’t stop on a dime and when the trailer lets go, I’m just along for the ride. If you don’t have to get out and drive tonight - don’t.”