Poor air quality in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa due to wildfires

Wildfire smoke is expected to become thick across parts of the area later Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Visibility could be down to only a mile at times, especially closer to places like Red Wing.

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...THICK SMOKE PASSING THROUGH THE AREA TODAY AND THIS EVENING... Smoke from wildfires in Canada has drifted south overnight behind a cold front. Visibilities have fallen to between 2 to 4 miles across parts of central Minnesota, but could be reduced to a mile or less at times. Visibilities will deteriorate across southern Minnesota by this afternoon as the smoke continues to drift south. Conditions will improve from north to south this evening. In addition to visibility reductions, very poor air quality is expected. People more likely to be affected by poor air quality include those who have asthma or other breathing conditions, people with heart disease or high blood pressure, children and older adults, and all who are engaged in extended or heavy physical activity outdoors. Stay indoors and limit the amount of outside air allowed in.