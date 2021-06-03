Pool facilities see high demand for swim lessons after a year of pool closures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A year of pool closures also means a year without swim lessons.

Rochester Athletic Club typically offers swimming lessons year-round.

Now with summer registration lessons are filling up and the facility has had to add more instructors.

Taking COVID precautions to keep people six feet apart, lessons are maxed out.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide.

Aquatics Director at Rochester Athletic Club, Whitney Benedetti, says, “Families in our community are very conscious of wanting kids to be safe in, on, and around the water - and so swimming lessons is a key aspect of that, as well as wearing life jackets and those types of endeavors.”

She suggests working with your child in the pool yourself if you haven't been able to book lessons.

“Obviously if you've got multiple children, and you're at a pool by yourself, we want it to be safe so wearing the lifejackets, wearing the puddle jumpers that are appropriately sized is also gonna be very helpful for that,” she adds.

Techniques include teaching them horizontal body positions and how to bob to safety in deep water.