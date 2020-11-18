Pool and darts league suspended through January 1st

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pool and darts leagues brought a lot of business to local restaurants and bars.

Now, a local league is suspending play until January 1st.

The pool and darts league typically plays at the American Legion Post #92 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

For the next few months, the dart boards and pool tables will be empty.

D and R Star decided to suspend pool and darts leagues in Rochester this week as COVID-19 cases climb.

The Commander of the American Legion tells KIMT News 3 this will greatly impact his business, as the majority of his food and beverage sales is during league times.

It's not just about the Legion's bottom line.

The Commander says he is worried about the organization's ability to give back to those in need.

"As a non-profit organization, we have charitable gambling. Well, if we dont' have the business in here coming in for pool or to be at the bar or even the restaurant side, we don't have as much gambling happening with charitable gambling, which affects our ability to support the community," Tony Loecher says.