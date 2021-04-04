Pony Express Riders of Iowa galloping to Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - Pony Express Riders of Iowa galloped across the Hawkeye State for their annual Easter weekend ride to Ankeny over the weekend.

Riders from three counties cantered through Mason City Friday morning on the way to Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside. The group is a network of volunteer riders who host fundraisers in their home counties throughout the year. The goal is to help children and adults with disabilities, by raising money to benefit the camp.

Cindy Thompson has been taking part in the annual ride for the last 7 years. She notes that the camp is well appreciated by every family.

"They look forward to this camp. This is where they go and they have fun and they can forget about their troubles. And then its also for the caregivers, they care for these kids 52 weeks every year."

Her son Garrett also appreciates what the money raised is used for. Each year, the group receives plenty of onlookers.

"It's for a good cause. People see horses running down the road, and people ask, 'why are they doing that?"

Adrianna Hull of Charles City has been riding for 6 years. She's been working hard raising money in her community.

"It's fun to get out there with the horses and delivering the money to the kids at Camp Sunnyside so they can enjoy the summer."

This is the first ride to the camp since 2019; last year's ride was cancelled due to the pandemic.