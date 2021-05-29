Pony Express Riders in Band Festival Parade for a cause

The annual Mason City Band Festival Parade was still over an hour away on Saturday morning as members of Three Rivers Pony Express were saddling up their mounts, picking their hooves, and brushing down their dusty flanks. As the riders worked to prepare their mounts, they were teasing each other about previous adventures, beer-drinking adventures and good-natured disagreements.

The riders make no apology for the fact they are beer-drinking mavericks who love to have a good time. They are also, though, a committed philanthropic organization that contributes to the Easter Seals Sunnyside Camp in Des Moines to allow children with disabilities to have a week of summer fun.

Each Easter weekend, Pony Express Riders from across Iowa ride into the camp with donations

“People have really gotten used to us,” said Cindy Thompson as she took a break from preparing her horse for the parade. “They’re used to us going through on Easter Friday and they hand us money on the way there all for the kids. And we do other parades. We try to hit all the parades we can in the different chapters. We’ve got Worth, Mitchell, and Cerro Gordo. So that’s how we get out there. We do boot drives we do dart tournaments.”

Jim Medlang is the patriarch of the Three Rivers Pony Express organization. He gets emotional when he talks about the importance of giving the caregivers of children with disabilities a break while simultaneously giving the children a rare taste of independent adventure.

“It’s nice to be able to send a child to a summer camp where they can get in a treehouse and that’s the type of facilities we have,” he said after helping one of his riders up into the saddle. “Every other weekend we have respite weekend for the caregivers. It breaks my heart to think that some people feel guilty because they are tired of taking care of the people that they’re taking care of. Camp Sunnyside provides that so necessary relief for them and gives the children such a great opportunity.”

Cindy echoes that sentiment when asked about the group’s commitment to Camp Sunnyside.

“We try to send the kids to camp for free every year which is great for the kids cause a lot of them don’t get out,” she says. “It’s great for the caregivers because it gives them a week and gives them a break.”

Over the past fifty years, the Pony Express Riders of Iowa have raised over ten million dollars for Camp Sunnyside.