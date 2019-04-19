Tree Pollen Is At A High In Rochester

While the weather is beautiful you might be tempted to take advantage of it this weekend but beware. Pollen levels will be high especially tree pollen like Juniper and Elm. Rochester resident Taylor Gastner says she turns to allergy medicine and sometimes home remedies to cure her allergies.

"I get really bad spring allergies and I've had a family friend recommend eating local honey as a home remedy because it exposes you to the pollen in a different way," said Gastner.

According to the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, there is no proof that eating local honey will improve seasonal allergies. Mayo Clinic says allergy shots may be a good treatment for you if your allergy medication doesn't control your symptoms.