Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Rochester John Marshall star Matthew Hurt commits to Duke Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tree Pollen Is At A High In Rochester

Pollen levels will be high especially tree pollen like Juniper and Elm.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

While the weather is beautiful you might be tempted to take advantage of it this weekend but beware. Pollen levels will be high especially tree pollen like Juniper and Elm. Rochester resident Taylor Gastner says she turns to allergy medicine and sometimes home remedies to cure her allergies.

"I get really bad spring allergies and I've had a family friend recommend eating local honey as a home remedy because it exposes you to the pollen in a different way," said Gastner.

According to the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, there is no proof that eating local honey will improve seasonal allergies. Mayo Clinic says allergy shots may be a good treatment for you if your allergy medication doesn't control your symptoms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ADA swing seat belt misused

Image

RFD trains on water rescues

Image

Benefits of control burns

Image

Local student raises money for cancer research

Image

Allergy alert

Image

Active shooter training

Image

Security at church

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Easter Weekend

Image

Locally-owned Rochester store opening amid tough retail market

Image

Mason City defeats Clear Lake

Community Events