Clear

Poll watchers needed at Cerro Gordo County polling sites

County GOP and Democrats are both offering training

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 1:42 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - This Election Day, voters can count on seeing lots more poll watchers, a volunteer position intended to safeguard election integrity.

While poll workers check in voters and guide them through the voting process at polling locations, poll watchers have permission to be at the polling location on Election Day, or in the room where absentee ballots are counted before the polls close. Simply put, poll watchers ensure that their party has a fair chance of winning an election, and can also count voter turnout, as well as challenging a voter's qualifications, committees or observers, look at voter rosters, and report perceived problems in the precinct to the county auditor. Poll watchers are appointed through a political party executive or central committe, a non-party political organization (NPPO), candidates who are nominated by petition, or a group opposing or supporting public measures on the ballot.

The Cerro Gordo County GOP is looking for more poll workers, and offering training sessions for those interested. GOP Chair Barb Hovland says there typically are not too many poll watchers on Election Day. 

"We live in a county where everything is done by the book. We have a great county auditor department, we've never had any problems. When we have poll watchers, they're usually few and far between."

Hovland notes of a couple of things poll watchers cannot do on Election Day, including handling ballots, solicit votes for candidates or questions.

"You cannot interfere with any of the work going on at an election site, you cannot wear any apparel with the candidate's name on it."

For those interested in being a poll watcher, contact the Cerro Gordo County GOP. In addition, the Cerro Gordo County Democrats are also recruiting poll workers, and will be holding a training session through Zoom on Saturday. For more information, contact JoAnn Hardy at 641-512-5854.or more information, contact JoAnn Hardy at 641-512-5854.

Per Iowa statute, a candidate on the ballot, an incumbent officeholder, or a precinct election official working at the election cannot be poll watchers.

