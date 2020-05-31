Polk County imposes curfew after dozens are arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials imposed a curfew in Polk County, home to Des Moines, after two nights of protests resulted in vandalism and arrests of dozens of people.

Polk County issued the mandatory stay at home order, which is effective from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. The curfew came after several large gatherings Friday and Saturday night in downtown Des Moines to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Like many of the Floyd protests around the country, a day of peaceful demonstration on Saturday devolved into unrest after the sun went down. Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said 47 people were arrested early Sunday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement after Polk County initiated the curfew:

“For the past two days, thousands of Iowans gathered together in our Capital City to peacefully and respectfully protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the societal injustices it represents. But each of the past two days, those responsible protests have been overshadowed by violence that threatens lives and our community."

“Violence, in any form, is unacceptable, and must come to an end. I support Polk County’s decision to implement a 9:00 p.m. curfew."

“I am grateful for the respectful and restrained way in which the Des Moines Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol have approached the situation this weekend."

“Senseless acts of violence do nothing to rectify injustice or fix problems. I encourage all Polk County residents to follow this curfew, stay at home and do their part to stop the violence that has disrupted the lives of so many over the last couple of days.”