Politics playing a large part in how states are responding to COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa - We've seen how quickly the coronavirus pandemic has become a political issue in this country. That holds true in Minnesota and Iowa.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has taken a more cautious approach to the pandemic, opening up businesses more slowly and mandating the wearing of masks.

Meanwhile in Iowa, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds opened up commerce much more quickly and let residents make up their own minds on wearing masks.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says leaders of states across the country may be motivated by this year's election.

"We have people that are statespeople, statesmen and stateswomen. And then we have politicians and if you're not a statesperson you'll grab anything to get a vote," said Hardy.

He also says leaders should be basing their decisions on science and not the political whims of their parties.