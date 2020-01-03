Political reaction to U.S. airstrike killing of Iranian general

KIMT-TV 3 – Statements on the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani are coming in from Democratic Presidential candidates and Iowa and Minnesota political leaders.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg - “The top priority of a Commander-in-Chief must be to protect Americans and our national security interests. There is no question that Qassim Suleimani was a threat to that safety and security, and that he masterminded threats and attacks on Americans and our allies, leading to hundreds of deaths. But there are serious questions about how this decision was made and whether we are prepared for the consequences.

“As a former military intelligence officer on the ground in Afghanistan, I was trained to ask the hard questions before acting. A Commander-in-Chief must do the same.

“Before engaging in military action that could destabilize an entire region, we must take a strategic, deliberate approach that includes consultation with Congress, our allies, and stakeholders in the Middle East. The lawful, constitutional role of Congress in matters of war and peace must be respected. And the American people deserve answers on how we arrived at this point, the national security infrastructure we have in place, and the basis for this decision.

“Now we must deal with the consequences of this action, beginning with the immediate and very real dangers to American citizens in and out of uniform in the Middle East. We must prepare for the impact on regional stability, complex forms of retaliation, and the potential for escalation into war.

“As we learn more in the coming days and weeks, one thing is clear: this must not be the start of another endless war. We must act wisely and deliberately, not capriciously or through Twitter. The consequences are grave, as anyone who has served in uniform understands all too well.”

U.S. Senator Michael Bennett - “I think this was a terribly reckless and provocative act. It’s the latest in a long string of non-strategic choices that Donald Trump has made in the Middle East, that has weakened our position in the Middle East, that has strengthened Iran’s position in the Middle East. And I think you couldn’t be more naive to believe that this was going to result somehow in Iran coming to the negotiating table, rather than creating the potential for another war — which is the last thing we need in the Middle East.

“[O]ur own War College has said in their 2000 page report that the winner of our last Iraq war was Iran. … [W]e can’t do more of this. We spent $5.6 trillion over the last 20 years to fight two wars in the Middle East. That didn’t result in any of the outcomes that the American people were promised.

“[W]hat you’ve got to do is rebuild our alliances all over the world. … [I]n the Middle East, we have to rebuild the alliances that gave us the Iran nuclear deal, which for once was an attempt to manage a situation in the Middle East, instead of going to a war with it.

“Donald Trump [is] the weakest foreign policy president we’ve had in my lifetime.”

Congressman John Delaney - "What is important at this moment in time is full coordination between the Administration and Congress to ensure the safety of all Americans in Iraq and throughout the region. That has to be our number one priority. While Soleimani was directly responsible for the deaths of countless lives, including many Americans, and was a significant danger to our troops and a destabilizing force in the region and deserved to be brought to justice for his actions against our troops, the Administration's failure to brief Congressional leadership on this action is troubling and raises the risk of reckless actions that could lead to a dangerous escalation."

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn - “America and the world are safer with the elimination of Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was a known terrorist whose very existence was a threat to U.S. troops and Syrian civilians. I applaud President Trump for his decisiveness and for demonstrating that no attack on Americans will be tolerated, and I thank our courageous military members who carried out this mission swiftly and effectively.”

Iowa candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken - “Iran’s General Soleimani was the second or third most important official in Iran; and while he was guilty of the deaths of Americans and innocent civilians, killing him in a directed strike will generate a response from Iran and its proxies that will cause more loss of life. It is also going to undermine our position in Iraq. My biggest fear with this Administration is coming of age -- an expanded conflict in the Middle East.

“Tactical feel-good moments are never favorable.” Franken continued, “This Administration, beginning with the withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear agreement, makes decisions based on populist politics without proper consideration of the long term results. We have placed Iranian leadership in an untenable corner -- a sinking economy, the onset of winter, internal strife, and now the killing of a popular leader. We have reversed the incremental progress to peace in the Gulf and we now must contend with a cornered badger in Tehran.

“There are no winners in a conflict with 85 million Persians who are likely to see support from the Russians, maybe the Chinese, and perhaps others. This will not go well. Iran is not Iraq, or Syria, or Libya, as detailed simulations and war games have proven. We cannot let unthought through politics at home drive international relations.”