Political figures salute the 4th of July

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Political leaders are calling on their countrymen to celebrate America’s founding.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following statement in commemoration of Independence Day on July 4th:

“Today, we celebrate our nation’s independence — the great American experiment in Democracy that began in 1776 when our Founding Fathers adopted the principles penned in the Declaration of Independence. Those principles - justice, equality, and hope - became the bedrock of our democracy, a roadmap for America and the foundation for a new way of governing.”

“But we still have far to go to ensure these principles are a reality for all Americans. During these challenging times, we must seek freedom and justice for each and every American.”

“True equality is long past due, and we must deliver not just in platitudes, but in actual action. Just like our Founding Fathers did. They didn’t just talk about it, they actually started a democracy. Well our job right now, our moment in history, is to make sure our democracy works.”

“In the midst of this pandemic, we are faced with new challenges -- isolation -- and we must meet them with extraordinary leadership. We see ordinary people doing extraordinary things all the time. Serving on the frontlines in our nation’s hospitals, transporting critical supplies, working in the grocery stores, delivering our mail, working every single day protecting our communities.”

“This Fourth of July, even if we can’t celebrate with our friends and families just like we’re used to at big events, we should remember that our principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness -- those are as strong as ever -- combined with our desire to create a more perfect union. We never said the union was perfect, we said it was our job to make it more perfect. That means more fairness, that means respecting our fellow citizens, that means being open to reform, being open to people from all walks of life, of all races and creeds, that also means making sure we take care of each other through this pandemic.”

“So yes -- let’s celebrate our nation’s independence and let’s also thank those who have served and sacrificed, but who are serving now – yes overseas and in our military – but also serving us in those hard jobs on the front lines.”

“Thank you. Thank you to all of you. Have a happy, safe, and memorable Fourth of July.”

Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. issued the following statement:

“On behalf of everyone at Team Trump, we want to wish America a happy Independence Day. While the past few months have not been easy, this special holiday is a great reminder of America’s unbreakable spirit and our national perseverance. For nearly 250 years, our country has endured every challenge and obstacle that has threatened her survival -- and she will continue to be the brightest beacon of liberty and freedom in the world.”

“Today, we also join President Trump in honoring the brave men and women in uniform who have helped make America great, as well as millions of courageous medical workers, manufacturers, and first responders who have helped defeat the worst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Independence Day, America!”

Minnesota State Representative Peggy Bennett made the following comment on the patriotic holiday:

"This 244-year-old country called the United States of America has seen its highs and lows throughout the years. It has had its times of being beaten up and battered from both without and within, and it has overcome many daunting obstacles. This country is both singularly great and genuinely faulty at the same time - just like the many and varied people who dwell within its borders."

"Despite all this, this country is still the most free and prosperous nation on earth. It is full of numerous blessings that many who live outside its boundaries may only yearn and dream to obtain. May America continue to grow and learn from itself, and may it always cherish and protect the unique constitutional freedoms and guidances that are woven into the very fabric of its foundation. Happy birthday, America! Happy Independence Day, everyone!"

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following message celebrating Independence Day:

"Happy Independence Day to all Americans! Today we celebrate the fact that 244 years ago, a brave band of patriots pledged their 'lives, fortunes and sacred honor' to advance the cause of freedom and chartered the greatest experiment in self-government the world has ever known."

"While our Fourth of July festivities may look a little different this year, nothing can diminish our love for our one American family and this land of liberty we are lucky to call home. As we take time to celebrate today, let us also remember to thank and pray for all the men and women in uniform who fight for our freedom and continue to keep us safe."

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr has also issued the following statement:

“As we celebrate the 244th anniversary of our nation’s birth, we are reminded that the words of the Declaration of Independence are just as important today as they were the day they were written: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’ The Declaration goes on to make it clear that governments exist to secure these rights and derive their power from the consent of the governed. These words form the foundation of freedom and justice in the United States, and the framework for the rule of law."

:For much of our history, the fruits of justice and freedom were not available to all Americans, and redeeming the promise of the Founding remains a work in progress. As our nation confronts challenges ranging from a global pandemic to serious unrest and violence, we must recommit ourselves to the timeless principles that give birth to our nation and that bind us together as a people. At the Department of Justice, we will continue working to uphold those principles by protecting individual rights and enforcing the rule of law. I wish all Americans a happy Fourth of July, and as the Department of Justice celebrates its 150th anniversary, I extend particular gratitude to all of our Department employees for the work they do each day, on behalf of the nation we love.”