Political analysts weighs in on loss of Governor Walz's emergency powers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As part of a deal between the DFL-House majority and Senate Republicans Governor Tim Walz will no longer have emergency powers beginning July 1.

After a political struggle that lasted more than a year, the legislature abruptly ended the governor’s emergency powers after nearly 16 months.

Walz tried to get an amendment passed that would have extended some of the powers until August but in the end, he was outmaneuvered by state lawmakers.

Like most states, Minnesota approved, with bipartisan support, emergency powers for the governor in March 2020 during the early days of the pandemic.

However now Democrats have agreed to an amendment to the state government finance bill to bring the state of emergency to an immediate halt.

Walz also made a $45 million deal with the USDA to protect monthly food emergency payments to Minnesotans in need.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy said, “In my opinion, most importantly, it showed the federal government and state governments could work together. Our system is federalism and a governor, a state executive, was able to convince the federal government to continue those $45 million a month payments.”

Hardy says Walz can claim a victory on the federal payments as Democrats can celebrate adding elements to the statewide budget and Republicans can call ending the governor’s emergency powers a win.

Hardy added, “The GOP lead Senate can claim a victory that they got Governor Walz, his emergency powers cut before they were supposed to end August 1, so they're going to be able to make a claim there even though they've been trying to stop those since 2020.”

Walz used the emergency powers to order mask mandates, close businesses and restaurants as well as order distance learning for schools and open state testing and vaccination sites among other things.